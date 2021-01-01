Rushil Decor Ltd Partly Paidup leads gainers in 'B' group

Surana Solar Ltd, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Archidply Industries Ltd and Skipper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 January 2021.

Rushil Decor Ltd Partly Paidup surged 143.02% to Rs 94.05 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 764 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 shares in the past one month.

Surana Solar Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 10.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20755 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd spiked 18.30% to Rs 22.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Archidply Industries Ltd exploded 15.98% to Rs 40.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22453 shares in the past one month.

Skipper Ltd added 13.89% to Rs 70.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13392 shares in the past one month.

