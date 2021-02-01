Eicher Motors gains after VECV reports decent sales in Jan

Eicher Motors rose 3.30% to Rs 2835.45 after the VE Commercial Vehicles total sales volume improved by 2.3% to 5,673 units in January 2021 from 5544 units in January 2020.

Sequentially, the total sales have risen by 15.9% from 4,892 units sold in December 2020.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) is an unlisted subsidiary of Eicher Motors.

While VECV's domestic sales increased by 1.9% to 4,964 units, exports jumped 7.4% to 555 units in January 2021 over January 2020.

However, total sales of Volvo trucks & buses declined by 1.3% 154 units during the month from 156 units sold in the same period last year.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

