Volumes soar at KRBL Ltd counter

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 February 2021.

KRBL Ltd recorded volume of 29.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.71 lakh shares. The stock lost 14.53% to Rs.202.70. Volumes stood at 5.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd notched up volume of 6.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57132 shares. The stock rose 11.79% to Rs.1,138.80. Volumes stood at 38765 shares in the last session.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd clocked volume of 10.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.81% to Rs.439.00. Volumes stood at 71474 shares in the last session.

KNR Constructions Ltd witnessed volume of 16.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.05% to Rs.398.60. Volumes stood at 3.19 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India clocked volume of 14.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.31% to Rs.138.90. Volumes stood at 1.51 lakh shares in the last session.

