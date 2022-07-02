Eicher Motors motorcycle sales rise 43% YoY in June

Eicher Motors' total motorcycles (Royal Enfield) sales soared 43% to 61,407 units in June 2022 as against 43,048 units sold in the same period last year.

While sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity upto 350cc rose by 35% year on year to 50,405 units, sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc surged 90% to 11,002 units in June 2022 over June 2021.

Motorcycles sales in the international business jumped 54% to 11,142 units in June 2022 from 7,233 units sold in June 2021.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company reported 16% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 610.14 crore on a 8.6% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 3,193.32 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of Eicher Motors declined 0.38% to settle at Rs 2,783.30 on Friday, 1 July 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)