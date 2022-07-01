Oil India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Parag Milk Foods Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2022.

Oil India Ltd lost 14.93% to Rs 214.3 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd tumbled 12.28% to Rs 132.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 81.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd pared 7.30% to Rs 68.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24119 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industries Ltd slipped 6.93% to Rs 2414.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

