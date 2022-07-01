NMDC June sales drop 14% YoY to 2.57 MT

The state-owned miner's iron ore production skid 13.76% to 2.57 million tonnes (MT) in June 2022 as against 2.98 MT in June 2021.
Iron ore sales in the month of June 2022 stood at 1.90 MT, registering a fall of 40.25% from 3.18 MT sold in June 2021.
On a sequential basis, the PSU minor's iron ore production slipped 19.69% and iron ore sales tumbled 28.3% in June 2022 over May 2022.
NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As of 31 March 2022, the Government of India holds 60.79% stake in the company.
The iron ore mining company reported a 36% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 1,815.05 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 2,837.58 crore in Q4 FY21.
Shares of NMDC rose 1.62% to close at Rs 126.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU