Elantas Beck India gets temporary revocation of closure order for its Ankleshwar plant

Elantas Beck India announced that Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) through its order dated 4 April 2019, has granted temporary revocation of 3 months to the closure order issued for Company's manufacturing plant at Plot No. 1 & 122, GIDC, Ankleshwar, Distt Bharuch, Gujarat.

The Company is representing to GPCB for permanent revocation of the closure order and is doing all the necessary acts, deeds and things in that connection.

First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 09:18 IST

