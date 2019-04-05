Elantas Beck India gets temporary revocation of closure order for its Ankleshwar plant

Elantas Beck announced that Board (GPCB) through its order dated 4 April 2019, has granted temporary revocation of 3 months to the closure order issued for at Plot No. 1 & 122, GIDC, Ankleshwar, Distt Bharuch,

The Company is representing to GPCB for permanent revocation of the closure order and is doing all the necessary acts, deeds and things in that connection.

