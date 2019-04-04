Board of Malabar Trading Company approves change in directorate and change in registered office

JUST IN
The Board of Malabar Trading Company at its meeting held on 04 April 2019 has considered the following -

1. To shift registered office of the Company from 3rd-1 Complex, Basement Office No.5,Cabin No.1, Panchwati Circle, e. G.

Road, Ahmedabad GJ 380006 IN To 24, Laxmi Chambers, Navjeevan Press Road, Opp. Old Gujarat High Court, Ahmedabad GJ 380014 IN with immediate effect.

2. To Appoint Ramanlal Trivedi (DIN : 01658705) and Bhavin Padaliya (DIN:08208065) as Additional Directors of the Company with immediate effect.

3. To Accept Resignation of Gopal Bansilal Modi (Din : 02718360) and Kaivant Rasiklal Shah (DIN : 07641964) with immediate effect.

