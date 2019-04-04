Swaraj Tractors crosses 15 lakh units production milestone

Swaraj has achieved a production milestone of 5 since its inception over 4 decades ago.

Swaraj achieved the first 5 tractor production milestone in 28 years in 2002. The second 5 figure was completed over the next 11 years in 2013.

The next additional 5 lakh production milestone was achieved in just 5 years wherein the tractor maker has reached the 15 lakh units' milestone.

Swaraj has three manufacturing units (including a foundry) and an R&D centre, all located in The 15th lakh tractor to roll out from the production line was the Swaraj 735FE, one of the company's highest selling models. Swaraj currently manufactures in the range of 15HP to 65HP and provides comprehensive for the Indian market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)