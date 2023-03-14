JUST IN
Business Standard

Elgi Equipments announces acquisition of minority stake in CS Industrial Services

Capital Market 

Elgi Equipments announced that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Elgi Compressors USA Inc., USA has acquired 33.33% of the share capital of CS Industrial Services LLC on 13 March 2023.

CS Industrial Services LLC will act as an exclusive dealer / distributor for Elgi Compressors USA Inc, for sale of ELGi branded compressors in Western New York region.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 17:45 IST

