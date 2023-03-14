Elgi Equipments announces acquisition of minority stake in CS Industrial Services

-
Elgi Equipments announced that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Elgi Compressors USA Inc., USA has acquired 33.33% of the share capital of CS Industrial Services LLC on 13 March 2023.
CS Industrial Services LLC will act as an exclusive dealer / distributor for Elgi Compressors USA Inc, for sale of ELGi branded compressors in Western New York region.
