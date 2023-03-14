Cyient opens Center of Excellence in partnership with iBASEt

Dedicated to drive digital transformation in aerospace and heavy equipment industries

Cyient announced the opening of a Center of Excellence (CoE) to strengthen its partnership with iBASEt to drive digital transformation in the aerospace and heavy equipment industries. Cyient entered into a strategic collaboration with iBASEt in 2022, and the opening of the CoE is a testament to the continued investments being made by both companies to address complex problems manufacturers face.

iBASEt and Cyient are investing in creating cutting-edge solutions and accelerators for the MES and MRO industry, brought together by a global team of SMEs, techno-functional consultants, developers, and test engineers with considerable experience. Their facility, located in Hyderabad, will provide the experts opportunities to collaborate, grow and promote solutions crafted to boost benefit realization, upgrade production productivity and streamline MRO operations.

