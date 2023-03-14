Dilip Buildcon completes road project in Karnataka

Dilip Buildcon has received provisional completion certificate for the project Six- Laning of Nidagatta-Mysore Section from km 74.200 to km 135.304 of NH-275 in the State of Karnataka to be executed on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

The project has been declared fit for entry into commercial operations as on 09 March 2023.

