Dilip Buildcon completes road project in Karnataka

Dilip Buildcon has received provisional completion certificate for the project Six- Laning of Nidagatta-Mysore Section from km 74.200 to km 135.304 of NH-275 in the State of Karnataka to be executed on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

The project has been declared fit for entry into commercial operations as on 09 March 2023.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 14:21 IST

