Emami Paper Mills accorded status of One Star Export House

By Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Director General of Foreign Trade, Govt. of IndiaEmami Paper Mills has been accorded the status of One Star Export House, by Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Director General of Foreign Trade, Govt. of India, in accordance with the provision of Foreign Trade Policy, 2015-2020 vide Certificate No. A/10560 Dtd. 31 May 2019.
