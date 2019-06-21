Mahindra Finance partners with Manulife for asset management JV in India

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra & Mahindra intimates of incorporation of Mahindra Armored Vehicles Jordan
M&M gains in volatile trade after declaring Q4 result
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 0.53%, rises for fifth straight session
Mahindra & Mahindra Auto sector monthly sales
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 19.60% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services through its subsidiary, Mahindra Asset Management Company has entered into a joint venture with the leading global financial services group, Manulife. The 51:49 joint venture aims to expand the depth and breadth of fund offerings and retail fund penetration in India.
The joint venture brings together Mahindra's domestic market strength and track record of successfully building businesses focused on meeting customer needs, with Manulife's global wealth and asset management capabilities and richness of experience in servicing the needs of Asian consumers, across developed and developing markets.
Manulife is a leading international financial services group.
It primarily operates as Manulife globally and as John Hancock in the United States, providing wealth and asset management and life insurance solutions for individuals, groups and institutions around the world, with assets under management and administration of over US$ 849 billion (Rs 58.98 Lakh crore) as of 31 March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU