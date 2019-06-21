Mahindra Finance partners with Manulife for asset management JV in India

& through its subsidiary, Company has entered into a joint venture with the leading global group, The 51:49 joint venture aims to expand the depth and breadth of fund offerings and in

The joint venture brings together Mahindra's domestic market strength and track record of successfully building businesses focused on meeting customer needs, with Manulife's global wealth and asset management capabilities and richness of experience in servicing the needs of Asian consumers, across developed and developing markets.

is a leading international group.

It primarily operates as globally and as John Hancock in the United States, providing wealth and and life insurance solutions for individuals, groups and institutions around the world, with assets under management and administration of over US$ 849 billion (Rs 58.98 Lakh crore) as of 31 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)