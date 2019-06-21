NCC Finance announces appointment of MD and change in CFO

NCC Finance announced that Sudhir Varma Bhupathiraju has been appointed as Managing Director with effect from 20 May 2019. P.
Satya Jayaprasad, Chief Financial Officer of the Company resigned with effect from 19 May 2019 due to pre-occupation and B. Pushpa Kanaka Durga Prasad has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 20 May 2019.
