Emami Q2 PAT up 56% to Rs 185 crore

Emami recorded 56% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 185 crore on a 7% rise in net sales to Rs 789 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Gross profit rose 5% YoY to Rs 542 crore in Q2 FY22.

EBIDTA improved by 8% to Rs 277 crore in the second quarter as compared with the same period last year. EBIDTA margin was 35.1% in Q2 FY22 as against 35% in Q2 FY21.

Emami is one of India's leading FMCG companies engaged in manufacturing & marketing of personal care & healthcare products.

The scrip rose 0.09% to end at Rs 529.65 on the BSE today.

