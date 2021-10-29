Emami Q2 PAT up 56% to Rs 185 crore

-
ALSO READ
Emami Q1 PAT up over 96% YoY to Rs 77.79 crore
Emami Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 47.28 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Emami Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.85 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Emami Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 31.99 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Emami Realty reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2021 quarter
-
Emami recorded 56% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 185 crore on a 7% rise in net sales to Rs 789 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Gross profit rose 5% YoY to Rs 542 crore in Q2 FY22.
EBIDTA improved by 8% to Rs 277 crore in the second quarter as compared with the same period last year. EBIDTA margin was 35.1% in Q2 FY22 as against 35% in Q2 FY21.
Emami is one of India's leading FMCG companies engaged in manufacturing & marketing of personal care & healthcare products.
The scrip rose 0.09% to end at Rs 529.65 on the BSE today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU