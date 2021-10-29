Subex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gala Global Products Ltd, Trident Texofab Ltd, Meera Industries Ltd and Tarapur Transformers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 October 2021.

Subex Ltd tumbled 15.42% to Rs 43.05 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 58.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gala Global Products Ltd crashed 14.55% to Rs 27.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11960 shares in the past one month.

Trident Texofab Ltd lost 10.34% to Rs 39. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58921 shares in the past one month.

Meera Industries Ltd shed 10.20% to Rs 62.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19154 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16150 shares in the past one month.

Tarapur Transformers Ltd dropped 9.76% to Rs 3.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11685 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5958 shares in the past one month.

