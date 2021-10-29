RBL Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd, Atul Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd and MSTC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 October 2021.

RBL Bank Ltd tumbled 9.31% to Rs 182.65 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 23.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd lost 7.22% to Rs 847.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 61.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Atul Ltd crashed 7.16% to Rs 9149.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8688 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2131 shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd dropped 6.91% to Rs 576.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 74515 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20865 shares in the past one month.

MSTC Ltd pared 6.84% to Rs 393.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

