Embassy Office Parks REIT allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1000 cr

On private placement basis

Embassy Office Parks REIT has approved the allotment of 10,000 NCDs with a face value of Rs 10 lakh per debenture, aggregating up to Rs 1000 crore on a private placement basis on 05 April 2022.

The tenure of the NCDs is 60 months from the deemed date of allotment of the NCDs, with a coupon rate at 7.35% per annum payable on a quarterly basis to the debenture holders. The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) Segment of the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)