L&T bags orders under its transportation infrastructure biz

The Transportation Infrastructure Business of Larsen & Toubro has secured various orders from prestigious clients. According to the company's project classification, the orders are valued between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

The Business has secured an order from the Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation to construct the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road EPC-02 Package of Section-11 in the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

The scope of work broadly includes constructing a six-lane greenfield highway of 12.80 kms with flexible pavement, two lane service roads and paved shoulders on both sides of the carriageway, at-grade Intersections, major/minor bridges, vehicular/light vehicular/ small vehicular underpasses, and culverts followed by maintenance for 7 years.

The Railways business unit along with the Substation business unit of the Power Transmission & Distribution Business has won an order from the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL).

This Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) order involves Design, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning 750 Volt DC Third Rail Traction System, Receiving Substations including High Voltage Cabling from Grid Substations, 33kV Cable Network, ASS, TSS & SCADA System for Corridors 1 & 2 of the Agra Metro Rail Project at Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India. The 36-month project will be funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

