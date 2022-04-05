Tata Power Solar commissions 160MW AC solar project at Jetsar, Rajasthan

Tata Power Solar Systems (Tata Power Solar), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, commissioned a 160MW AC solar project at Jetstar, Rajasthan. Approximately 6,75,000 numbers of monocrystalline PV modules were used in this installation and it will produce 387MUs of energy per year.

The Jetstar project was completed within a period of 15 months and is a testament to Tata Power Solar's exceptional project execution capabilities.

The project engineers worked under tough climatic conditions including movement of men and machinery to the project site.

The project order's scope included engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, O&M and commissioning.

