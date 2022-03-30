Embassy Office Parks REIT issues NCDs aggregating Rs 1000 cr

Embassy Office Parks REIT on 30 March 2022 has issued 10,000 listed, rated, secured, redeemable, transferable, rupee denominated, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of Rs 10 lakh each by Embassy Office Parks REIT on a private placement basis for an aggregate amount of Rs 1000 crore for a term of 60 months from the deemed date of allotment.

The proceeds shall be utilized for subscribing to privately placed, unlisted, non-convertible debentures to be issued by Golflinks Software Park and for other general purposes.

