Diligent Industries completes set up of green field vegetable oil plant

Diligent Industries has completed the implementation of a green field multiple refinery- vegetable oil plant at the company's existing premises in the surplus land available, adjacent to its solvent extraction plant.

The cost of the greenfield project is Rs 15 crore out of which Rs 11 crore has already been spent and the balance will be infused in a phased manner in the ensuing financial year 2022-23.

All the approvals for commencing the production have already been obtained and commercial production is expected to commence soon.

In Phase 1: Refined Bleached Deodorised palm olein process will be commissioned and this has the capacity of 120 ton per day (TPD).

