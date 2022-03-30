Bharat Electronics bags Ministry of Defence contract worth Rs 1109 cr

Bharat Electronics has signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India for Instrumented Electronic Warfare Range (IEWR) for the Indian Airforce on 29 March 2022.

The contract is a significant step towards enhancing the capabilities of IAF to prepare for future warfare. The overall cost of the contract is estimated to be Rs 1109 crore.

