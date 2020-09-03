Embassy Office Parks REIT to be included in FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Emerging Index

Embassy Office Parks REIT announced that it will be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Emerging Index with effect from 21 September 2020.

The changes were announced by FTSE Russell as part of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series September 2020 quarterly review on 02 September 2020.

The FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series is an international real estate investment index system that is established by FTSE Russell in collaboration with the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA), and the US-based National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit).

The FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Emerging Index tracks the performance of listed real estate companies and REITS in emerging markets, and it is widely acknowledged by institutional investors as a leading benchmark for the construction of emerging market listed real estate portfolios.

