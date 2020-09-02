TCS Recognized as a Leader in Digital Workplace Services

-
By Everest GroupTata Consultancy Services has been named a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Digital Workplace Services.
According to the report, TCS has been one of the frontrunners in supporting enterprises during the COVID19 crisis; it was quick to package its capabilities to provide enterprises with a secure work-from-home setup with Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS). It goes on to say that being the first major service provider to announce its future way of working (75% of its staff to work from home), TCS was able to garner enterprise mindshare and showcase clarity of vision.
