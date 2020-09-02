HCL Technologies recognized as Leader for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services

By Gartner

HCL Technologies has been recognized by Gartner, Inc., the world's leading research and advisory company, as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services for both North America and Europe, both published in June 2020.

This is the 10th consecutive year that HCL has been named a Leader in the North America-focused report, and the 5th consecutive year in the Europe-focused report.

Gartner recognized HCL Technologies among 20 leading service providers for both the regions on the company's ability to execute and completeness of vision for its data center outsourcing and hybrid infrastructure services offerings.

HCL believes the recognition reflects HCL's commitment to its customers and partners to build the strongest and most innovative cloud and digital solutions needed for business today.

