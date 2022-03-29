Embassy REIT to enter into Rs 950 cr debt financing arrangement with its investment entity

The Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services, Manager to Embassy Office Parks REIT (Embassy REIT) at its meeting held on 29 March 2022 has inter-alia approved a debt financing arrangement between Embassy REIT and its investment entity, Golflinks Software Park (GLSP) for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 950 crore, pursuant to which Embassy REIT proposes to subscribe to privately placed unlisted non-convertible debentures issued by GLSP (REIT Debt Financing).

The key terms of the REIT Debt Financing, which the Embassy REIT will undertake on an arms' length basis.

