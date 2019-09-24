Energy Conservation And Mitigating Carbon Emissions Is Key Priority

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) stated in a public speech yesterday that energy is the driving force for all the economic activities including MSME sector. Making efforts towards energy conservation and taking appropriate measures to mitigate carbon emissions is our key priority, said the Minister.

He also noted that Energy efficiency measures would reduce MSMEs' power bills and make them competitive in international market. The Minister further said that the Government is committed to the development of MSMEs with an objective to transform the sector through green and sustainable initiatives towards high growth.

