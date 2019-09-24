Energy Conservation And Mitigating Carbon Emissions Is Key Priority

-
ALSO READ
Gadkari to inaugurate international convention on MSMEs Thursday
MSMEs will play important role in job creation, says Union Minister Gadkari
Government incentivising MSMEs with various schemes: Gadkari
Industry has to be the government's partner in the journey of growth: Shri Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari urges MSMEs and Industries to plant and maintain trees along highways
-
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) stated in a public speech yesterday that energy is the driving force for all the economic activities including MSME sector. Making efforts towards energy conservation and taking appropriate measures to mitigate carbon emissions is our key priority, said the Minister.
He also noted that Energy efficiency measures would reduce MSMEs' power bills and make them competitive in international market. The Minister further said that the Government is committed to the development of MSMEs with an objective to transform the sector through green and sustainable initiatives towards high growth.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU