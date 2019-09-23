kharif foodgrains crop output estimated at 140.57 million tonnes for 2019-20: First Advance Estimates

Production of kharif rice during 2019-20 is estimated at 100.35 million tonnes

The First Advance Estimates of production of major Kharif crops for 2019-20 have been released by the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare today. As per First Advance Estimates, the estimated production of foodgrains crops is estimated at 140.57 million during Kharif 2019-20 showing decline from 141.71 million tonnes in kharif 2018-19.

The cumulative rainfall during this year's southwest monsoon season upto mid-September has been 4% higher than Long Period Average (LPA). The production of most of the crops for the agricultural year 2019-20 has been estimated higher than their normal production. However, these estimates would undergo revision based on further feedback from the states.

The production during 2019-20 is higher by 8.44 million tonnes than the average foodgrain production of previous five years (2013-14 to 2017-18).

Total production of kharif rice during 2019-20 is estimated at 100.35 million tonnes. It is higher by 6.80 million tonnes than the five years' average production of 93.55 million tonnes.

Production of kharif nutri / coarse cereals is estimated at 32.00 million tonnes. It is higher by 1.01 million tonnes than the production of 30.99 million tonnes achieved during 2018-19.

Total kharif pulses production during 2019-20 is estimated at 8.23 million tonnes. It is higher by 1.00 million tones than the five years' average production of 7.23 million tonnes.

Total kharif oilseeds production in the country during 2019-20 is estimated at 22.39 million tonnes which is higher by 1.11 million tonnes than the production of 21.28 million tonnes during 2018-19.The production of oilseeds during 2019-20 is also higher by 2.17 million tonnes than the average oilseeds production.

Total production of sugarcane in the country during 2019-20 is estimated at 377.77 million tonnes. The production of sugarcane during 2019-20is higher by 27.99 million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 349.78 million tonnes.

Production of cotton estimated at 32.27 million bales (of 170 kg each) is higher by 3.56 million bales than the production of 28.71 million bales during 2018-19. Production of jute & mesta estimated at 9.96 million bales (of 180 kg each) is higher than the production during 2018-19.

