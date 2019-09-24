Government Of India Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For Rs 17000 Crore

The Government of India has announced the sale of four dated securities for Rs 17,000 crore. Subject to the limit of Rs 17000 Cr, being total notified amount, GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 1000 Cr each against any one or more of the above securities. The auction will be price based using multiple price method. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the stocks will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on September 27, 2019. The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 11.30 a.m. and 12.00 noon and the competitive bids should be submitted between 11.30 a.m. and 12.30 pm. The result of the auctions will be announced on September 27, 2019.

