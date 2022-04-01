Escorts Construction Equipment Segment records decline of 22.8% in March

Escorts Construction Equipment Segment (ECE) in March 2022 sold 525 machines against 680 machines sold in March 2021, recording a drop of 22.8%. For Q4 FY22, the company sold 1286 machines compared to 1604 machines in Q4 FY21.
For FY22, the company achieved 5.2% growth in sales at 4117 machines compared to 3913 machines in FY21.
Construction equipment industry continues to remain subdued in March 2022, due to high base of last year, steep price increases due to emission norm changes coupled with higher inflation in commodity prices and muted rentals, impacting retails sales.
Due to Government thrust on infrastructure projects, we expect demand to start improving for construction equipment in the coming year. Inflation in commodity prices continues to be an area of concern.
