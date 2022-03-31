Renewcell and Birla Cellulose enter into long term collaboration

-
For manmade cellulosic fiber productionThe Swedish textile-to-textile recycling innovator Renewcell has signed a Letter of Intent with Birla Cellulose, the pulp and fibre business of Grasim Industries concerning a long-term commercial collaboration for manmade cellulosic fiber production.
The agreement affirms the two companies' intent to work together to supply high quality Liva Reviva textile fibers made using Circulose, Renewcell's 100% recycled textile raw material, to global fashion brands and textile industry in the coming years. The shared ambition is to use 30000 tonnes of Circulose per year. The agreement has been facilitated by Ekman Group, Renewcell's exclusive global trading partner.
The Letter of Intent signed between Renewcell, and Grasim Industries provides the framework for an upcoming offtake agreement between the parties. The future offtake agreement will set out commercial terms for the delivery of certain volumes of Circulose dissolving pulp to Birla Cellulose over a number of years. Birla Cellulose intends to use Circulose as one of the feedstocks in the production of man-made cellulosic fibers under the brand Liva Reviva, to be supplied to textile manufacturers and fashion brands worldwide.
