Board of Ruchi Soya Industries approves issue price for FPO

At meeting held on 31 March 2022

The Board of Ruchi Soya Industries at its meeting held on 31 March 2022 has approved the issue price of Rs 650 per equity share and anchor issue price of Rs 650 per equity share.

Additionally, the Board of Directors of the Company approved and adopted the Prospectus in connection with the further public offer. The Prospectus will be filed with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai, and will subsequently be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and BSE and National Stock Exchange of India.

