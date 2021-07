Escorts records 15.5% growth in June tractor sales

Sells 12,533 tractors

Escorts Agri Machinery Segment sold 12,533 tractors in June 2021 compared to 10,851 units in June 2020, recording a growth of 15.5%. This is the company's highest ever June sales.

Total sales include domestic sales of 11,956 tractors and export of 577 tractors, higher by 12.5% and 153.1% respectively.

Meanwhile, the company has announced a significant price hike effective 1 July 2021 on all tractors. This is the company's third consecutive price hike in the last nine months.

