Mahindra & Mahindra update on scheme of merger

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that in terms of the scheme of merger by absorption of Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers with the company, the company has received approvals from the following authorities for the purpose of making the scheme effective:

(i) Approval of Directorate of Industries under the Package Scheme of Incentives as notified by the Government of Maharashtra resolution.

(ii) Approval of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation for the transfer of leasehold land parcels from MVML to the Company pursuant to the Scheme.

Thus, the Scheme has become effective from 1 July 2021, being the last of the dates, on which the said certified copy of the NCLT Order sanctioning the Scheme has been filed with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

