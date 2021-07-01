Steel Strips Wheels achieves highest ever export sales in June

-
-
Steel Strips Wheels achieved net turnover of Rs 242.40 crore in June 2021 compared to 82.76 crore in June 2020, higher by 192.61%.
The company's gross turnover rose 191.07% (y-o-y) to Rs 284.32 crore in June 2021. The export segment achieved its highest ever sales by volume & Sales in June 2021, and expected to grow further.
