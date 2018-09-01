Board of GCM Commodity & Derivatives appoints directors

JUST IN
Capital Market 

With effect from 31 August 2018

The Board of GCM Commodity & Derivatives has appointed Amalesh Sadhu (Non-Executive Director) and Swagata Dasgupta (Non-Executive Independent Director) have been appointed as Additional Directors, of the Company with effect from 31 August 2018 and will hold the office till conclusion of next Annual General Meeting.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 10:44 IST

