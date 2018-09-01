Board of GCM Commodity & Derivatives appoints directors

-
ALSO READ
Board of Agio Paper & Industries approves change in directorate
Board of SQS India BFSI approves change in directorate
Board of Inventure Growth & Securities approves change in directorate
Board of Ankit Metal & Power approves change in directorate
MBL Infrastructures gets NCLT approval for resolution plan
-
With effect from 31 August 2018The Board of GCM Commodity & Derivatives has appointed Amalesh Sadhu (Non-Executive Director) and Swagata Dasgupta (Non-Executive Independent Director) have been appointed as Additional Directors, of the Company with effect from 31 August 2018 and will hold the office till conclusion of next Annual General Meeting.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU