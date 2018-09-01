Bharat Dynamics announces change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
'Bharat Ane Nenu': Mahesh Babu plays a politician India needs (Review)
Bharat Dynamics schedules board meeting
Bharat Dynamics jumps after signing licensing agreement with DRDO
Mahesh Babu ecstatic on Rs 125 crore run of his new film
Bharat Dynamics shares fall on debut after $148 million IPO
-
With effect from 31 August 2018Bharat Dynamics announced the following change in directorate -
(a) K. Divakar, Director (Technical) has ceased to be Director (Technical) of the Company upon his superannuation on 31 August, 2018.
(b) Based on Ministry of Defence, Government of India Letter No.62011/1/2016-D(BDL) dated 30 July, 2018, N.P.Diwakar has assumed the charge of Director (Technical) of the Company with effect from 01 September, 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU