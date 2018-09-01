Bharat Dynamics announces change in directorate

With effect from 31 August 2018

announced the following change in directorate -

(a) K. Divakar, (Technical) has ceased to be (Technical) of the Company upon his superannuation on 31 August, 2018.

(b) Based on Ministry of Defence, No.62011/1/2016-D(BDL) dated 30 July, 2018, N.P.Diwakar has assumed the charge of (Technical) of the Company with effect from 01 September, 2018.

