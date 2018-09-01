JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Texel Industries take on lease new warehouse facility
Business Standard

Bharat Dynamics announces change in directorate

Capital Market 

With effect from 31 August 2018

Bharat Dynamics announced the following change in directorate -

(a) K. Divakar, Director (Technical) has ceased to be Director (Technical) of the Company upon his superannuation on 31 August, 2018.

(b) Based on Ministry of Defence, Government of India Letter No.62011/1/2016-D(BDL) dated 30 July, 2018, N.P.Diwakar has assumed the charge of Director (Technical) of the Company with effect from 01 September, 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 13:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements