India sold a total of 158,189 units in August 2018.

This includes 147,700 units in domestic market and 10,489 units of exports. The Company had sold a total of 163,701 units in August 2017.

Sales during the month were adversely affected due to severe floods in and heavy rains in other parts of the country.

