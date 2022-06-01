Escorts records 97% growth in construction equipment sales

Escorts Construction Equipment Segment (ECE) in May 2022 sold 305 machines registering a growth of 96.8 percent against 155 machines sold in May 2021.

In May 2022, growth trend continued in Construction Equipment industry due to low base of last year despite challenges on retail demand due to input cost escalation.

With Government thrust on infrastructure we expect good recovery in the later part of current fiscal year 2022-23. But steep rise in input costs leading to higher owning cost for customers remains a key cause of concern.

