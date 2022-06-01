Bajaj Auto sells 2.75 lakh units in May 2022

Bajaj Auto sold 2,75,868 units in month of May 2022 compared to 2,71,862 units in May 2021, recording a growth of 1%.

Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 1,12,308 units (higher by 85%) and exports of 1,63,560 units (lower by 22%) in May 2022.

Total sales comprise of 2,49,499 units of two-wheelers (higher by 4%) and 26,369 units of commercial vehicles (lower by 16%) in May 2022.

