Escorts tractor sales decline 37% in Jan 2022

Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM) in January 2022 sold 5,707 tractors as against 9,021 tractors sold in January 2021, a drop of 36.7 percent year-on-year.
Domestic tractor sales in January 2022 was at 5,103 tractors as against 8,510 tractors in January 2021.
Industry wholesales continues to be impacted in January 2022, due to unseasonal rainfall in certain part of country, high base of last year and inflationary impact on short term demand leading to higher level of channel inventory in certain geographies. Going forward with improved liquidity in hand of farmers, overall high rabi sowing and good water level reservoirs, the company expects the same will help boost demand recovery in coming month.
Export tractor sales in January 2022 was at 604 tractors against 511 tractors sold in January 2021, registering a growth of 18.2 percent.
