HCL Technologies expands partnership with Husqvarna Group

HCL Technologies (HCL) has expanded its partnership with Husqvarna Group with a new multi-year IT services contract. The engagement will advance Husqvarna's digital transformation journey by leveraging automation and facilitating an agile and customer-focused workforce.
The Husqvarna Group is a leading global producer of outdoor power products, watering products, cutting equipment and power tools. The expanded partnership builds upon HCL's existing infrastructure and application development agreement to deliver leading-edge hybrid cloud management, digital workplace and security services.
These services will establish a world-class IT foundation, enabling Husqvarna to enhance service delivery and user experience for its more than 10,000 employees worldwide. In addition, HCL will join forces with Husqvarna on its innovation journey to create products and services for global clients.
The engagement represents HCL and Husqvarna's commitment to achieving transformation through joint business outcomes. The contract follows University of Tennessee's award-winning Vested business model. Together organizations create highly collaborative win-win relationships where both partners are equally committed to each other's success.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
