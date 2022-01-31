Adani Total Gas to invest Rs 12000 cr in recently won 14 GAs under CGD bidding

-
-
Adani Total Gas has won licenses to expand its City Gas Distribution (CGD) network to 14 new Geographical Areas (GAs) in the recently concluded 11th round of CGD bidding by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).
ATGL is now the largest city gas distribution company catering to 52 GAs, 19 of which are operated along with its strategic JV partner Indian Oil Corporation.
These 52 GAs account for 15% of the country covering 124 districts across 18 States and 3 UTs.
With an increasing basket of products and services in the clean energy sector, ATGL is committed to provide convenient and environment-friendly natural gas for cooking and water heating to more than 9 million households, economic transport fuel for vehicles by establishing around 2,000 CNG Stations and clean fuel to industrial and commercial consumers. To achieve these ambitions, ATGL will be investing Rs 12,000 crore in these 14 additional GAs, taking ATGL's total commitment in the clean energy sector to Rs 20,000 crore.
