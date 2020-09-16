Essential Utilities partners with Infosys for digital transformation

Infosys on Tuesday announced that it has been selected by US-based Essential Utilities as a strategic partner to drive its digital transformation.

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the US, serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands.

Infosys, along with SAP, will implement SAP S/4HANA and the SAP customer relationship management and billing for utilities package in an agile operating model to enable nimble and real-time decision making while transforming digital user experience and operations for Essential Utilities.

As a digital transformation partner, Infosys will help Essential Utilities redefine user experience, enhance knowledge and operations assets, and reduce costs while delivering service excellence.

Infosys's board will meet on 13 and 14 October 2020 to consider audited consolidated financial results for Q2 September 2020.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 1.45% to Rs 4,272 crore on a 1.71% rise in net sales to Rs 23,665 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q4 March 2020.

Shares of Infosys rose 0.38% to Rs 985.60 on BSE. Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

