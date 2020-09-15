Take Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd and Century Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 September 2020.

Take Solutions Ltd lost 6.24% to Rs 46.6 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd tumbled 3.74% to Rs 254.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28066 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36328 shares in the past one month.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd crashed 3.41% to Rs 2483.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 442 shares in the past one month.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd pared 3.12% to Rs 1696.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22307 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42471 shares in the past one month.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd corrected 3.05% to Rs 365.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67092 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

