Radico Khaitan says promoter releases pledged shares

The liquor maker on Tuesday (15 September) informed that its promoter has fully repaid all the loans against pledged shares of the company.

All the shares held in promoters' account/companies are free from any encumbrance whatsoever, the company said.

Radico Khaitan's promoter, Sapphire Intrex, had pledged 15,02,460 equity shares, or 1.13% of the total equity capital of the company.

As on 30 June 2020, Sapphire Intrex held 33.98% stake while the total promoter holding in the company stood at 40.31%.

Shares of Radico Khaitan jumped 6.93% to Rs 443.45 on BSE. The stock surged 101.56% from its 52-week low of Rs 220 hit on 25 March 2020.

The liquor maker's consolidated net profit dropped 21% to Rs 44.87 crore on 33.7% decline in net sales to Rs 1,774.65 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Radico Khaitan produces and distributes branded liquor. The company operates molasses and grain distilleries and produces whiskey, rum, brandy, and vodka.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)