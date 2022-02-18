Ethos enters into exclusive partnership with Messika Maison

Ethos, a material subsidiary of KDDL, has entered into a contract with Messika group to be the exclusive partner and reseller for Messika Jewellery in India.

Founded in 2005, the Messika Maison is now firmly anchored in the French jewellery tradition.

The Maison is recognised for its diamond expertise and unique craftsmanship expressed through modern jewellery designs and exceptional high jewellery creations

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)