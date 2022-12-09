Ethos inks exclusive retail partnership deal with German brand Tutima

Through this partnership, Ethos will exclusively retail their sporty and performance-driven timepieces across the country. The selection, to be available from early 2023, will include watches from the sought-after M2 collection, Saxon One, Grand Flieger, and Patria.

Tutima have always been at the forefront of innovation with their utilitarian timepieces. The brand is particularly known among collectors and enthusiasts for pilot's watches, which they first started making in the 1980s. The current-day Tutima repertoire consists of Patria, M2, Saxon One, Grand Flieger and Sky collections.

Ethos is engaged in the business of trading of watches, accessories and luxury items and rendering of related after sale services.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 409.8% to Rs 13.56 crore on 32.3% jump in net sales to Rs 177.72 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip fell 1.42% to currently trade at Rs 1022.50 on the BSE.

